iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Beta 1: What’s New

Apple yesterday seeded iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 beta 1 for all compatible iPhones and iPads that are on the beta channel. The first beta of iOS 15.1 does pack some new features and changes. Below is a look at everything new in the first beta of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2.

Apple will likely make more changes and improvements in future iOS 15.2 beta builds before its public release later this year. For now, there are all the new changes we have discovered in iOS 15.2.

App Privacy Report

First announced at WWDC 2021, App Privacy Report will give you a detailed report of the data apps installed on your phone are accessing and the data they are sharing. You’ll also get an overview of the number of times apps have accessed sensitive information like your location, photos, camera, microphone, etc., over the last week.

App Privacy Report is a significant new privacy feature in iOS 15 that will provide users with a detailed overview of how apps access and use their data.

Updated Notification Summary UI

Notification Summary has an updated card-style look in iOS 15.2 beta 2. The new UI makes it easier to see the contents of a summary.

Emergency SOS

The Emergency SOS Call feature has been updated in iOS 15.2 beta 1. You can now make an SOS call by pressing the side button five times or by pressing and holding the side button and the volume button together. The countdown time before a call has also increased from three seconds to eight.

Notice any other changes in iOS 15.2 beta 2? Drop a comment and let us know!