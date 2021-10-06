iPhone 13 Customers Who Could Not Place Order Using Apple Card Getting 3 Percent Daily Cash from Apple

Apple is crediting 3 percent cash back to iPhone 13 owners who faced issues while pre-ordering the device using their Apple Card. The problems ultimately forced most customers to use a different credit card to complete their iPhone 13 purchase.

With Apple Card, customers get 3 percent Daily Cash whenever they purchase any Apple product. This is why many Apple Card customers were looking to buy the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro using it. However, since the pre-orders kept failing, these customers were then forced to use a different card to complete their transactions.

To fix this issue and as a sign of apology, Apple is now offering such customers a 3 percent Daily Cash on their initial iPhone 13 payment. The amount will be automatically credited to your account and show up in October’s monthly statement as well.

Several customers were unable to pay for the iPhone 13 using their Apple Card from their carrier’s page. Apple, however, is not doing anything for them as its 3% Daily Cash back is only for customers who tried to pre-order the iPhone 13 using its online store.

Apple does note that if you intend to continue earning Daily Cash back on your future iPhone payments, you’ll need to update the payment method to Apple Card from here.