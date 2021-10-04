iPhone 13 Pro Costs More to Manufacture than iPhone 12 Pro

A teardown and analysis of the iPhone 13 Pro components by TechInsights has revealed that it is more expensive to produce than the iPhone 12 Pro. This is largely due to the 120Hz ProMotion display, the semiconductor shortage, NAND chip, and the main enclosure.

As per the report, the iPhone 12 Pro costs Apple $548.50 to manufacture. In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro is a bit more expensive to manufacture at $570. Interestingly, both iPhones are a fair bit more expensive to produce than the Galaxy S21+, a premium flagship Android device. For the teardown, TechInsights used an iPhone 13 Pro with 256GB storage, which retails for $1,099 in the US.

The increased total cost is due to the higher estimated costs for the A15 processor, NAND memory, the display subsystem price, and an increase in the main enclosure cost, which impacted the total Non-electronic cost.

A closer analysis of the components reveals the A15 Bionic’s die size being about 22.8 percent bigger than the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic. Interestingly, despite the A15 Bionic on the iPhone 13 Pro featuring a 5-core GPU, it has the same die size as the 4-core version found on the non-Pro models.

The new 12MP camera is the largest-ever Apple has ever used on an iPhone, with a die area of 62mm2.

The manufacturing cost of $548.50 for the iPhone 13 Pro here does not take into account the R&D, software and hardware support, and other such expenses that Apple has to incur. So,