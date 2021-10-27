iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro Speed Test Comparison

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chip. The company is following in the footsteps of Apple and seems to have realized that having an in-house chipset is better from both performance and efficiency viewpoints. So, how do the Pixel 6 Pro and its Tensor chip perform when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s A15 Bionic chip in a speed test?

An extensive speed test from YouTuber PhoneBuff has detailed this. The speed test is done via a machine to reduce all variables as much as possible. For the test, the YouTuber opened a bunch of apps on both devices and timed the entire process. He also noted the individual load times of each app for a detailed analysis.

The Pixel 6 Pro could load Word and Excel files much faster than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This gave the phone an early lead in the speed test, but one it could not maintain. While exporting a video during the speed test, the iPhone 13 Pro managed to catch up and surpass Google’s offering.

Ultimately, the iPhone 13 Pro Max managed to complete the first round of the speed test in 1 minute 59 seconds, while the Pixel 6 Pro took just 4 seconds more at 2 minutes 3 seconds. In the second lap of the speed test, which involved loading all apps from the phone’s RAM, the iPhone 13 Pro Max again won and took 2 minutes 49 seconds, while the Pixel 6 Pro took 2 minutes 55 seconds. This is despite the Pixel 6 Pro featuring twice the RAM compared to the iPhone: 12GB vs. 6GB.

Overall, while the Pixel 6 Pro lost the speed test to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the results are impressive. The Tensor is Google’s first smartphone chipset, so there’s a lot that the company is still learning. Plus, the results show that despite the Tensor not being as fast as Apple’s A15 Bionic, Google has optimized the hardware and software for the best performance possible.