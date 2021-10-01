Rumor: iPhone 14 Could Feature 2TB Storage Option

The iPhone 14 is a year away and it has barely been a month since the iPhone 13 launched. Now, rumors are already afloat suggesting what Apple has planned for next year. The latest one suggests that Apple would include a 2TB storage option for the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the first Apple smartphones to feature a 1TB storage option. This is the largest storage configuration Apple has offered on an iPhone. This could be tied to the new camera features including ProRes video slated for launch later this year. Together with support for 4K 60 FPS video recording, ProRes could hog a lot more storage on the iPhone compared to regular videos. Let’s not forget that at the launch event for the iPhone lineup, Apple marketed the Pro models as the ultimate tool for videographers and cinematographers.

According to a sketchy rumor from Chinese website MyDrivers, Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year’s iPhone and this storage technology will help bump up the capacity to 2TB. While this would make the iPhone 13 even more “Pro”, the rumor should be taken with a pinch of salt.

A previous report this week from DigiTimes was the first to claim that Apple would adopt a new storage technology for the iPhone 14. However, the report lacked any specific mention of a 2TB storage option.

Our Take

Apple doesn’t usually offer an upgrade unless it is warranted or necessitated by an improvement in another aspect of the iPhone. Moreover, the iPhone 14 is expected to be a visually redesigned device with minimal changes to the underlying hardware. Rumors thus far indicate that Apple would do away with the notch and opt for a hole-punch cutout in the display for Face ID. Although camera improvements would tag along, they probably won’t justify a new 2TB storage option.