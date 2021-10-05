This Brilliantly Conceived iPhone SE 3 Concept Is Feast for the Eyes

The original iPhone SE was an all-time favorite of those who wanted a small yet powerful iPhone. Over the past several years, iPhones have grown in size. Last year Apple decided to bring back iPhone SE in a new avatar. Priced at $399, the iPhone SE gave people a run for their money. Rumor mills predict iPhone SE 3 will be released in early 2022; till then, you can feast on this superbly conceived concept.

ConceptsiPhone designs the iPhone SE 3 concept. Furthermore, the upcoming iPhone SE 3 is likely to resemble the concept. Apple’s next entry-level iPhone looks refreshing and somewhat resembles the iPhone 12 mini. Initially, we presumed that the Touch ID was replaced by Face ID. However, there are no signs of a notch, and this implies that Apple could have shifted Touch ID to the side similar to the new iPad mini. Furthermore, the bezels are thinner and edge tapered to impart a boxy chic look.

Say hello to the All-new iPhone SE 3 by Apple 2022. The new trailer video shows the iPhone SE 3 concept with New Design and Beautiful Colors!

The new iPhone SE 2022 come with 6 finishes: Green, Salomon Pink, Lavender, Cream, light Blue, and Ultimate Black.

We loved the unique-looking camera island at the rear. In all likelihood, the iPhone SE 3 will look more premium than the current iPhone SE and also offer a slew of extra features. On the front, you get to see a punch-hole camera. The iPhone SE 3 could very well be the first iPhone to feature a punch-hole camera.

It would be interesting to see whether or not Apple will release the iPhone SE 3. Typically concept videos are accompanied by a list of features and specifications. However, the iPhone SE 3 concept doesn’t mention anything. Apple runs the risk of cannibalizing iPhone 14 mini sales by offering an updated iPhone SE.