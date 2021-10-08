iPhone SE 3 to Reportedly Feature 5G and A15 Bionic Chip, No Major Design Changes

The latest rumors surrounding the iPhone SE 3 claim that it will retain the same industrial design as the 2020 iPhone SE, with most of the changes being made internally.

The biggest upgrades to the iPhone SE 3 will be the switch to the A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity. From all other aspects, Macotakara believes the iPhone SE 3 will be similar to its predecessor: this means it will feature a 4.7-inch LCD panel and Touch ID-based home button. It speculates that the iPhone SE 3 will enter into production in December and start shipping to customers in March 2022.

While not mentioned, we should also see the iPhone SE 3 feature an improved primary camera.

Some rumors suggested Apple could launch an iPhone SE Plus with a 5.5-inch display and sans the home button, with the Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button. However, that does not seem to be the case anymore, with the iPhone SE 3 looking more like an iterative ‘s’ upgrade. A bigger revamp could be in the works for 2023, as the iPhone SE 4 could then replace the iPhone 13 mini in Apple’s iPhone lineup.

5G connectivity on the iPhone SE 3 would make it a tempting upgrade for many existing iPhone users, especially if its price remains unchanged.

What are your expectations from the iPhone SE 3? Will you be happy if it looks just like the iPhone SE 2 but comes with a faster chip and 5G connectivity?