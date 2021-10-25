Jailbreak iOS 14.4 – iOS 14.5.1 With Unc0ver 7.0 and Fugu14

If you did not upgrade your iPhone to iOS 15 in hopes for an iOS 14 jailbreak to drop, you are in luck. Pwn20wnd has released Unc0ver v7.0 that can jailbreak iOS 14.4 – iOS 14.5.1.

The latest version of Unc0ver supports all iPhones and iPads powered by the A12-A14 Bionic chips, including the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series.

unc0ver v7.0.0 is NOW OUT with iOS 14.4-14.5.1 support for A12-A14 devices with Fugu14. https://t.co/FtG9c9CoRQ — @Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) October 24, 2021

Some clarification: 1. I did test multiple unc0ver builds before the release and they worked just fine. 2. The untether is safe to use as long as you don't start messing around with the code. 3. An installer for easy installation will probably be available soon-ish — Linus Henze (@LinusHenze) October 24, 2021

Apple is no longer signing iOS 14.4 – iOS 14.5.1, so if you have upgraded your iPhone to a newer build of iOS 14, there’s not much that you can do. The only other way to downgrade back to iOS 14.4 – iOS 14.5.1 is if you have the necessary SHSH blobs saved.

If you have an iPhone running iOS 14.4 – iOS 14.5.1, you can jailbreak it using Fugu14 and the latest release of Unc0ver. The jailbreaking process is not as simple as before, though. You’ll first have to manually install Fugu14 on your iPhone by following these instructions. After that, you can install Unc0ver on your iPhone with an A12-A14 Bionic chip and proceed to jailbreak it.

Unlike previous iOS 14 jailbreaks, this is an untethered jailbreak meaning you’ll not have to re-jailbreak your iPhone after every reboot. An installer to make the entire process of jailbreaking your iPhone easier should be available soon as well.

The latest jailbreak release should also be compatible with some older point releases of iOS 14 and the M1 iPad Pro, but additional testing and development are required for that.

Given the current state of Fugu14 and the convoluted installation process, I’d recommend you to wait until an installer is available that greatly simplifies the entire jailbreaking process.