Leak: Base 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models to Feature 16GB RAM and 512GB Storage

Apple is scheduled to announce the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at the ‘Unleashed’ event on October 18. Ahead of that, a new leak has detailed some of the changes the new MacBooks will pack.

Leaker @dylandkt has a reasonably accurate record when it comes to Apple leaks. He claims the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature mini-LED displays with smaller bezels and no “MacBook Pro” logo at the bottom chin. They will also feature a 1080p FaceTime HD camera that should bring about a noticeable improvement in video call quality, especially when paired with the ISP-related improvements the M1X chip should bring to the table.

In terms of specifications, the base model of the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The M1X chip powering both models will also pack the same number of CPU and GPU cores.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16:

Mini Led displays

Smaller bezels with no bottom logo

1080p webcam

Base models will have 16gb of ram and 512gb of storage

Base M1X is the same configuration for both models

Pricing will be similar between 14 and 16 inch

New charging brick — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 12, 2021

Additionally, Apple will debut a new charging brick with its upcoming MacBooks. Rumor suggests we could see a MagSafe-based charging solution on the new MacBook Pros. It is possible that Apple could use a charging brick similar to what we saw on the 24-inch iMac earlier this year, with a built-in Ethernet port.

As for pricing, Dylan believes the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be priced similarly, with their display size being the only difference. It looks like Apple is planning to follow the iPhone Pro and Pro Max strategy for its new MacBooks: offer the same level of performance and key features, with the display and battery life being the key differentiator between the two models.

Check out our roundup of leaks to get an overview of what to expect from the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.