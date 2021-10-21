14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Are Now ‘Preparing to Ship’

New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro preorders began soon after the launch. Those who have preordered the new MacBook are shown “Preparing to Ship” status. This means the first lot of deliveries should happen any time next week.

Despite a high price tag, the new MacBook Pro’s seem to be flying off the shelf. The preorders opened early this week, and soon enough, the estimated shipping dates for the new MacBook Pros started increasing. The delivery date for select models has slipped as long as a month away.

Prices for the MacBook Pro start at $1,999 for the 14-inch model, while the 16-inch model with top-of-the-line M1 Max chip and 8TB of storage is priced at a staggering $6,099. Apple has, for the first time, used a mini-LED display on MacBook Pro. The highlights include higher peak brightness levels, better colors, contrast, and viewing angles. That said, some of the Mac fans were disappointed with the display notch.

When it comes to performance, the new MacBook Pro aces, Apple claims the M1 and M1 Mac chips offer 70 percent better CPU performance and significant improvements over GPU performance instead of the Intel-powered MacBook Pro. This time around, Apple decided to ditch the Touch Bar in favor of function keys. Furthermore, Touch ID button gets a circular ring for better accessibility.

Apple has baked in an upgraded six-speaker system that supports Spatial Audio and delivers 80 percent more bass. Interestingly, even the smaller 14-inch MacBook Pro shares the audio setup with the 16-inch model. Apple has bought back a MagSafe charger with the new MacBook Pros. In other words, you can charge the laptop with either USB-C or the MagSafe. Fast charging ensures that your MacBook Pro is charged from 0-50 percent in under 30 minutes.

Buying the new MacBook Pro? Our MacBook Pro feature roundup will make it easier for you to decide.