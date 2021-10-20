New Macbook Pro Comes with an Improved Thermal System That Hardly Ever Needs Fan

Apple has us impressed with the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Apart from the class-leading performance, you also get those ports back. Apple has treated MacBook Pro to a design overhaul that includes a new chassis and an improved thermal system.

MacBook’s are known for their silent and efficient thermal management system. The new MacBook seems to have taken it up a notch with a system capable of moving 50% more air at lower fan speeds. Apple adds that the fans never turn on for daily tasks. Furthermore, the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are very efficient, thus decreasing the chances of overheating.

At the Unleashed event, Apple VP Hardware John Terms said that the new chassis was designed with a “focus on performance and utility.” During the event, he explained how the MacBook Pro chassis has been. Designed to air maximum thermal efficiency while keeping fan speed low. The fan will not turn on even at higher speeds while the heat remains within the operating range.

We expected the new MacBook Pro’s to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor. However, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is thicker and heavier than the current model. This is surprising considering it shares the same cooling system with the ongoing model. There is a good chance that the new MacBook Pro has gained bulk due to larger batteries and bringing back the ports. That said, it is a reasonable tradeoff for a laptop with unparalleled processing prowess.

Planning to buy a new MacBook Pro? The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks are available with M1 Pro or M1 Mac chipset. Preorders have already begun, with shipping starting as early as next week. Check out our MacBook Pro best feature roundup.