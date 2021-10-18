macOS Monterey Release Date Announced

At its ‘Unleashed’ event, Apple announced its new M1x MacBook Pros and revealed the release date of macOS Monterey. The upcoming version of macOS has been in testing for a few months now, with the first beta being available right after the opening keynote of WWDC 2021 ended.

macOS Monterey is not as big of an update as Big Sur. It primarily introduces some usability improvements, with Universal Control being a standout feature, though it won’t be available at launch. Other notable new features of macOS Monterey include an improved FaceTime experience with Portrait mode, redesigned Safari, Shortcuts for Mac, and more.

macOS Monterey is compatible with the following Macs:

iMac – Late 2015 and later

MacBook Pro – Early 2015 and later

Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later

iMac Pro – 2017 and later

Mac mini – Late 2014 and later

MacBook Air – Early 2015 and later

MacBook – Early 2016 and later

Do remember that several macOS Monterey features won’t be available on Intel-based Macs.

Apple will be releasing macOS Monterey to the public on October 25 ahead of the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro going on sale.

Are you looking forward to trying out macOS Monterey when it is released? Or will you wait for at least a minor point update of the OS before updating?