Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac Launching on October 5

Microsoft has announced new details about the upcoming Microsoft 365 and Office 2021, which will be unveiled on October 5. Previously, consumers had to purchase an Office Suite subscription. Microsoft says some customers prefer a non-subscription version for the core Office apps on Mac. Thus the Office 2021 is a standalone version.

New Collaborative Tools

The importance of collaborative tools has only increased with pandemic and growing remote work. Office 2021 features new collaborative tools aimed at helping users to co-author documents on Microsoft 365, Office 2021, office.com, and even Office mobile app. The real-time co-authoring will enable teams to work remotely on the same documents at the same time. This eliminates the need to send emails, files, or share documents separately. Furthermore, you will get 5GB of OneDrive cloud storage for free.

Microsoft Teams Improvements

Microsoft team lets you connect with family and friends with a click of a button. You can create a virtual room, a family lounge, or ask family to help with your assignments. Microsoft Teams comes bundled with Windows 11. Microsoft Teams will now be available on Office 2021 and Microsoft 365. In other words, you can use Microsoft Teams on macOS.

Exclusive features for Microsoft 365 Mac users

Microsoft has added new features to Office 2021. You can now access premium features like advanced grammar suggestions in Microsoft Editor and Presenter Coach in PowerPoint. These features were already available to Microsoft 365 subscribers.

Office 2021 Pricing and Tiers

Microsoft has priced Office Home and Student 2021 at $149.99. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Microsoft Teams for Mac. Meanwhile, Office Home and Business 2021 is priced at $249.99, and it includes access to all the Office apps for business and Outlook for Mac.