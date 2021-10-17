New MacBook Pro Could Feature Up to 64GB RAM, No Touch Bar, MagSafe

Apple is scheduled to announce the new M1x MacBook Pros at its ‘Unleashed’ event tomorrow. Ahead of that, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has rounded up all the features the new MacBooks will pack in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter.

Gurman says 14-inch MacBook Pro won’t replace the existing 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro. Instead, Apple will discontinue the four-port 13-inch MacBook Pro and replace it with the new 14-inch M1x MacBook Pro. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will feature a higher resolution mini-LED display with resolutions of 3024 x 1964 and 3456 x 2234. Recent rumors indicate Apple could include a notch on its new MacBooks to accommodate the FaceTime camera and ambient light sensor.

Gurman also believes the new MacBook Pros will also mark the end of the Touch Bar. Apple will also debut MagSafe charging with increased charging speeds. Apple has tested “new models” of the MacBook Pro with a dedicated SD card and HDMI port. The company even considered bringing back a USB-A port but ultimately decided otherwise.

As for the Apple Silicon naming scheme, Apple could refer to them as M1 Pro and M1 Max. They will both feature a 10-core CPU packing eight performance cores and two efficiency cores. This will be paired with either a 16-core or 32-core GPU. Apple has also tested variants with 32GB and 64GB RAM, but it is unclear what options it will offer to consumers. The current M1 Macs only support up to 16GB RAM.

Unlike Apple’s existing MacBook Pro lineup, there won’t be any performance difference between the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Instead, Apple will differentiate them based on their display size, battery life, and other such metrics.

