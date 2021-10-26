Next iPhone SE Refresh Could be Called the iPhone SE Plus

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple could launch the “iPhone SE Plus” with a 4.7-inch LCD panel next year. He believes Apple will add a “Plus” moniker to the iPhone SE refresh next year despite the actual display remaining unchanged.

The Cupertino company will use the same 4.7-inch LCD panel that’s currently used on the iPhone 8. Rumors suggest the iPhone SE 3 could feature an A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity. A recent leak suggested the iPhone SE 3 could feature an iPhone XR-like design, though given Young’s claims, that seems unlikely now.

We now hear the next LCD iPhone will be introduced in 2022 and called the SE Plus with the same 4.7" LCD as the 8 along with 5G. We hear the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7" – 6.1" LCD is now pushed to 2024. https://t.co/9gxiAAk8Yi — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 25, 2021

Another leak had claimed that Apple could launch the iPhone SE Plus with a 5.5-inch display alongside the iPhone SE 3. It is possible that Ross Young has misinterpreted the information from his source.

As for the rumored iPhone SE refresh with a 5.7″-6.1″ display, Ross believes that has been pushed back to 2024. Previously, Apple was rumored to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone SE 3 in 2023 with a punch-hole.

From all the leaks that we have seen so far, the iPhone SE 3 is not shaping up to be a major upgrade from a design viewpoint. It should feature the same design as the existing model, with Apple focusing on major internal improvements and 5G connectivity.

The addition of 5G will make the iPhone SE 3 the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s lineup.

Apple last refreshed the iPhone SE in April 2020, so the iPhone SE 3 should also launch around the same time next year.

Will you buy the iPhone SE 3 if it ships a similar design as the existing model, a faster A-series chip, and 5G connectivity?