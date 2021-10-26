Video: Google Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Camera Comparison

Released less than 24 hours apart, the iPhone 13 Pro and the Google Pixel 6 Pro are being considered direct rivals, especially in the camera department. However, only one can be the better camera.

The iPhone 13 Pro boasts cinema-grade videography capability with support for ProRes video and Dolby Vision. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro takes computational photography to the next level with its new Tensor chip. But there can only be one reigning camera champion. Read on to find out which one triumphed.

In a detailed 12-point comparison between the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro, YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss showed where the phones shined and where their cameras lacked. Starting off with the microphone quality, the Pixel 6 Pro emerged victorious because it performed better at suppressing background wind noise.

Zoom capability of the Google Pixel 6 Pro vs the iPhone 13 Pro

Mrwhosetheboss noted that although the 3X zoom on the iPhone 13 Pro was a “key upgrade”, it doesn’t match up to the Pixel 6 Pro’s 4X zoom mated to a better camera sensor. As for Portrait Mode reliant on the primary camera, the iPhone 13 Pro took the cake because the blur gradually increased for the background elements further away from the subject and also because it preferred a neutral color tone instead of the Pixel 6 Pro’s contrasty image. However, the Pixel 6 Pro was objectively better at edge detection for inanimate objects like glasses, watches, and toys.

iPhone 13 Pro’s Portrait Mode struggles to detect edges of inanimate objects

Disappointingly, the Pixel 6 Pro skipped on the macro lens that almost every other flagship phone has. The iPhone 13 Pro retains macro photography and videography capabilities. However, the Pixel 6 Pro gains some ground in terms of software features such as Action Pan, Long Exposure, Magic Eraser, four stabilization modes, Photo Sphere mode, local adjustments while editing, Real Tone, and support for face deblurring.

A regular photo shot on the two phones

Coming to what the average consumer would use the most—normal photos from the primary camera, Mrwhosetheboss noted that the Pixel 6 Pro’s dynamic range and higher resolution blew the iPhone 13 Pro clear out of the water. The iPhone 13 Pro’s ultra-wide camera, however, does sport a wider field of view. The Apple device is also more consistent in terms of color reproduction when shooting images using its different lenses. Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera app was found to be more ergonomic to use.

Addressing the elephant in the room, the YouTuber noted that the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera seems to do a worse job on the viewfinder in low light conditions, but its image processing brought it a step above the iPhone 13 Pro’s results if you managed to hold the phone steady long enough. Google’s phone also does a better job at astrophotography. The iPhone 13 Pro also takes the cake with night-time video recording and slow-motion video recording.

The Verdict

In summary, Mrwhosetheboss noted that the videos from the Pixel 6 Pro felt lacking and unpolished while it emerged as the better phone for taking photos. However, the iPhone 13 Pro delivered a more well-rounded experience in terms of photos and videos, making it the phone of choice if you want a non-nonsense flagship camera.

Words can only paint so much of the complete picture. For a comprehensive comparison with image samples included for context, we suggest you watch the whole video below.