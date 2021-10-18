You Can Now Pre-Order the New MacBook Pros and AirPods 3

Today, Apple unveiled the AirPods 3 and the revised MacBook Pro models at the virtual “Unleashed” event that just concluded. These devices are already available on Apple Store and the Apple store app for pre-order in several countries around the world.

The new MacBook Pro is priced at $1,999 for the base 14-inch variant and $2,499 for the base 16-inch variant. The AirPods 3 are priced at $179.

The new MacBook Pros feature a slew of improvements ranging from a new notched mini-LED display with slimmer bezels to additional connectivity ports, support for MagSafe, and new Apple Silicon M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Apple claimed that the new MacBook Pros packing the M1 Max chip are the most powerful laptop computers money can buy.

As for the AirPods 3, they feature some AirPods Pro features such as Adaptive EQ and Spatial audio while lacking active noise cancellation. Apple has completely redesigned the AirPods this time. The stem has been shortened and new custom low-distortion drivers have been used.

If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on the new MacBook Pro models or the AirPods 3, we suggest you place a pre-order right away since there could be supply chain-related uncertainties later like we saw with the iPhone 13. Retail availability for the MacBook Pros and the AirPods 3 begins on October 26.

Pre-Order from the Apple Store