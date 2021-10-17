Team Pangu Remotes Jailbreak iPhone 13 Pro at Tianfu Cup 2021

Team Pangu managed to remote jailbreak the iPhone 13 Pro at the ongoing Tianfu Cup. They are currently ranked number 1 and will be eligible to receive $300,000 as a reward.

This is the first time that the iPhone 13 Pro has been publicly jailbroken at a cybersecurity event.

The Pangu team is famous in the iOS jailbreaking community for their Pangu jailbreak tool for iOS 9 -iOS 9.3.3. However, they have not released any public jailbreak tool for any recent iOS release or iPhones in a few years now.

Team PangU pwned iPhone13 Pro remote jailbreak on the day1 of TianfuCup, will take $300k as reward and ranked as #1 currently. pic.twitter.com/9zQqJnkFIa — mj0011 (@mj0011sec) October 16, 2021

The Tianfu Cup is China’s take on the internationally famous “Pwn2Own” contest where security researchers compete to find exploits in the latest devices, with the winner being rewarded handsomely.

Apart from iPhones, security researchers will also try their skills to bypass the security on other consumer devices and apps like M1 and Intel-based MacBooks, Synology NAS, Google Chrome, Xiaomi Mi 11, and more.

Sadly, this does not mean that a jailbreak tool for the iPhone 13 Pro is around the corner. The exploits behind jailbreaks demoed at cybersecurity events are rarely if ever, released to the public. So, don’t get your hopes too high on an iPhone 13 Pro jailbreak being around the corner.

As things stand right now, there’s no way to jailbreak the iPhone 13 series or iOS 15 on iPhone 12 or older devices.