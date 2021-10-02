Top Apple Stories of the Week: iFixit Tears Down iPhone 13, iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Beta 2 Released, More

In case you missed events and interesting news this week in the wake of the iPhone 13 launch, check out this roundup of top stories so you’re all caught up with everything Apple.

This week, iFixit tore down the iPhone 13 and the iPad mini 6, revealing why the latter faced “jelly scrolling” issues. Apple apologized to a security researcher and could be fined by Brazilian regulators. Additionally, a “Device Support Update” for macOS and the Beta 2 builds of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 were released.

The iFixit team’s detailed teardown of the iPhone 13 Pro this week revealed how Apple managed to make the phone’s notch 20 percent smaller. iFixit also released teardown wallpapers for the iPhone 13. The teardown also revealed Apple had merged the screen’s digitizer and display layers. However, the iPhone 13 Pro scored a dismal 5/10 in iFixit’s repairability score.

Separately, Apple said the jelly scrolling issue plaguing iPad mini 6 users were normal for an LCD screen. An iFixit teardown of the tablet explained that the issue could be attributed to the vertically-mounted display controller’s unnatural orientation.

A week after releasing the first beta version, Apple has released the second beta build of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. With this update, Apple has reintroduced SharePlay, besides several other new features and changes. Alongside this, in the stable channel, Apple has released the iOS 15.0.1 update to fix several teething troubles with the initial release of iOS 15.

Breaking the regular update cycle for macOS Big Sur with a new Device Support Update that would help with updating and restoring iOS and iPadOS backups. However, there is no mention of this on the Big Sur support page.

Security researcher earned an apologetic response from Apple after he uploaded four zero-day iOS vulnerabilities to the public domain. He claimed that Apple had known of the vulnerabilities for months and did not fix them, even with iOS 15. He added that Apple did fix one of the vulnerabilities he reported but did not give him credit for its discovery.

Apple’s lax attitude drew immense criticism from the security research community and this isn’t the first instance the community has criticized the Bug Bounty Program.

Other Top Apple Stories This Week:

