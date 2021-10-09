Top Apple Stories of the Week: Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders Begin, A15 Bionic Faster than Apple’s Claims, More

In case you missed events and interesting news from the world of Apple this week, check out this roundup of top stories so you’re all caught up with everything Apple.

This week, pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 went live and the company released the third beta build for iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. Meanwhile, European regulators would fine Apple for anti-competitive practices. Interestingly, Apple’s A15 Bionic was found to be better than Apple’s claims.

Apple has begun accepting pre-orders to the Apple Watch Series 7, three weeks after it announced the product. However, the company didn’t detail the combinations the product would be available in.

Apple also revealed pricing for the Apple Watch Series 7. It starts from $399 for the 41mm variant with GPS only. GPS + Cellular connectivity will be available for a $100 premium. Apple revealed that the wearable would be available at retail stores from October 10.

Right on schedule following the second beta release, Apple has released the third beta build of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. With the iOS 15.1 beta, Apple has reintroduced SharePlay, besides several other new features and changes. Alongside this, the Cupertino giant released the third beta build for watchOS 8.1.

Unlike the second beta, the iOS 15.1 Beta 3 build includes some new features including the Auto Macro toggle to prevent the iPhone 13 Pro from switching to the ultra-wide lens for capturing macro shots. It also brings ProRes Video support and a Battery Full notification.

A deep dive into the performance claims of the iPhone 13’s new A15 Bionic chip revealed that Apple was being modest with its performance claims. The new chip was found to have 30 percent faster CPU performance and 14 percent faster GPU performance than the A14.

Additionally, testing revealed that in some cases the A15 Bionic outperformed Apple’s M1 chip for Macs and AMD’s Ryzen 5 5950X desktop processor. In summary, the best available Android phone is only half as powerful as the iPhone.

In a move that could be interpreted as a response to the recent Epic Games vs. Apple ruling, the SaaS business platform Paddle has announced plans to launch an alternative IAP system. The platform promises to offer a like-for-like replacement to Apple’s proprietary system, albeit with a fee reduction from 15-30 percent to 10 percent.

Paddle’s system will offer users payment options including Apple Pay, PayPal, and credit card. Developers can register their interest in this system now. It is set to go live on December 7.

Other Top Apple Stories This Week:

