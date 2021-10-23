Top Apple Stories of the Week: New MacBook Pro and AirPods 3 Announced, M1 Pro and M1 Max Chips, More

In case you missed events and interesting news from the world of Apple this week, check out this roundup of top stories so you’re all caught up with everything Apple.

This week was packed with events. Apple surpassed expectations with the Unleashed event where it launched the new MacBook Pro lineup, new M1 Max and M1 Pro processors, new HomePod mini color options, and the third-generation AirPods. A day later, Google unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, its first devices with its own Tensor chip.

At its Unleashed event this week, Apple left us spellbound with the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The laptops feature a new chassis and are powered by the new M1 Max and M1 Pro processors. The laptops feature MagSafe wireless charging, a Liquid Retina XDR display with a notch, up to 8TB storage and 64GB of RAM, an HDMI port, and up to 21 hours of claimed battery life.

Apple claims the new MacBook Pros are more thermally efficient as well. It confirmed a high-power mode will be available on the 16-inch model powered by the M1 Max. The new MacBook Pros are now preparing to ship to customers with macOS Monterey installed from the factory.

Apple’s new M1 Pro is based on the 5nm process node and packs 33.7 billion transistors, stepping up the memory bandwidth to 200GB/s. This 10-core chip supports 32GB of unified memory, ProRes encoding, and decoding, and can run two external displays.

Apple also launched the more powerful M1 Max chip with a whopping 57 billion transistors and 400GB/s memory bandwidth. It supports 64GB unified memory and is claimed to be twice as fast as the M1 Pro. At the event, Apple said the M1 Max consumes 70 percent less power at full load than an equivalent Intel processor. In theory, it is also more powerful than the Sony PlayStation 5.

The third significant product launched at the Unleashed event was the third-generation AirPods. This affordable accessory derives some features from its pricier sibling, the AirPods Pro but it also sacrifices some features for affordability.

Priced at $179, the third-generation AirPods supports Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, and the Find My network. The new AirPods have been redesigned completely. They have a shorter stem, longer battery life, Force sensors for playback control, and a custom audio driver for reduced distortion in higher frequencies.

Just a day after Apple’s Unleashed event, Google unveiled its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. These are Google’s first phones to feature its custom-designed Tensor chip. Thanks to the leaks, there wasn’t much to look forward to. The Pixel 6 starts at $599 and features up to 256GB storage with 8GB RAM, a new camera array, support for 5G, a 4,620mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and IP68 water resistance.

The Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899 and offers up to 512GB of storage coupled with 12GB of RAM, an additional 48MP 4x telephoto camera, a larger 5,003mAh battery, and an LTPO QHD+ 120Hz refresh rate display.

Other Top Apple Stories This Week:

