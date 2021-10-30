Top Apple Stories of the Week: Facebook Renamed to Meta, iFixit Tears down MacBook Pro and Polishing Cloth, More

In case you missed events and interesting news from the world of Apple this week, check out this roundup of top stories so you’re all caught up with everything Apple.

This week was packed with activity across the Apple world. Most importantly, Facebook announced that it will now be called Meta. Meanwhile, MacBook Pro users struggled to ensure items aren’t hidden behind its notch and Apple’s solution for this is less than ideal. Some iOS stable and beta updates were also released this week while the Polishing Cloth has become something like a cult hit.

This week, social media giant Facebook announced that it changed its parent company’s name to Meta. From December 1, the company’s ticker on the stock exchanges will also change from FB to MVRS. The rebranding is an attempt to dive deeper into AR and VR enabled by social interactions.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the foundation of the Metaverse team back in July. It was announced that Facebook Reality Labs head Andrew Bosworth will be promoted to the role of chief technology officer next year. Zuckerberg said he hopes to “connect a billion people within the next decade” with the Metaverse. The company also showcased a Project Cambria VR headset and announced a $10 billion investment to develop the Metaverse.

Following the launch of its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple briefly struggled to deliver orders in a timely manner and deferred delivery dates. However, thanks to the good folks at iFixit, we already know what’s inside the MacBook Pros. The teardown highlighted that the batteries now feature pull tabs like smartphones to aid replaceability.

The MacBook Pro’s teardown also revealed the inclusion of modular I/O ports on the notebook and the dual-fan, single heart pipe design used for cooling. ChargerLab’s teardown of the MacBook Pro’s 140W USB-C power adapter showed Apple’s intricate circuitry and how it packed such high wattage power delivery into a decent-size charging brick.

This week, a Twitter user highlighted that macOS Monterey does a rather poor job of accommodating the notch on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. The person complained that Menu bar items would frequently disappear behind the notch and the cursor was blocked from entering the notched region, but only in some cases.

Apple followed up with a support document the next day detailing how MacBook Pro users could enable the “scaled to fit below built-in camera”. Enabling this setting scales the display down so the notch surroundings are blacked out. However, the side bezels are also thickened because Apple maintains the aspect ratio. This makes the screen look just like the last-generation MacBook Pro.

Following the flurry of memes about the $19 Apple Polishing Cloth, iFixit took time out from the MacBook Pro teardown and posted a teardown of the viral accessory. For context, the Polishing Cloth is back-ordered by 10 to 12 weeks and sold out at physical retail stores.

A separate New York Times report cited an anonymous Apple executive who claimed that the iPhone maker was “not surprised” by the immense demand and popularity of the Polishing Cloth.

Other Top Apple Stories This Week:

