UPS Blames New MacBook Pro Delays on ‘Mechanical Failures’

The pre-orders for the build-to-order MacBook Pro are delayed to December. Apple sent out emails to some MacBook Pro buyers informing them of delayed delivery. Now UPS has been informing some MacBook Pro owners that “mechanical failures” caused the unexpected delay.

The first lot of MacBook Pro pre-orders were expected to reach buyers on October 26th. All they got was an email from Apple informing them of the delay. As mentioned earlier, the emails say the delivery date is pushed to December. However, there is no mention as to why the deliveries were delayed.

UPS is a one of Apple’s major delivary partner. The shipping and logistics company has sent a follow-up mail to the MacBook Pro buyers. This main in particular blamed the delay on a mechanical failure. “A mechanical failure has caused a delay.” It adds, “We will update the delivery date as soon as possible.”

Buyers tracking the orders have learned that their MacBook Pro is back in China after leaving the country. To be more precise, the items are stuck in Shanghai, Seoul, and South Korea. UPS statement is open-ended. The mechanical failure could be related to the aircraft and sorted out sooner than we think.

Our Take

The global consumer electronics market is reeling under the effects of chip shortage. The crippled supply chain has led to a delay in delivery dates for electronics. Apple seems to be faring well when it comes to catering to user demand. The MacBook Pro is already available in some Apple Store, and thus delay to chip shortage can be ruled out.

[via Apple Insider]