What to Expect from Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ Event: M1x MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, More

Apple is scheduled to hold an ‘Unleashed’ event on October 18, where it is expected to announce new M1x-powered MacBook Pros and more. This will be Apple’s second event in as many months, with the September event focusing on the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. If you are excited about Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event and are wondering what products the company could announce at the event, read below.

Going by rumors, Apple only has two major product announcements due for this year: M1x-powered MacBook Pros and AirPods 3. Rumors have also indicated that Apple is working on the 2nd gen AirPods Pro and a more powerful Mac mini variant, but their launch is unlikely at the ‘Unleashed’ event.

Redesigned MacBook Pros

The redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will be the highlight of Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event on October 18. They will be the most significant upgrade Apple will give to its MacBook Pro lineup since 2016, when it did away with all the ports.

The upcoming MacBook Pros will feature a new design with a slimmer and lighter chassis. Rumors also suggest Apple reintroducing a MagSafe-like magnetic charging solution, as seen on the pre-2016 MacBook Pros. Additionally, a dedicated HDMI port and SD card reader could also make a comeback on the new MacBooks. There are rumors of Apple giving the Touch Bar the boot, but this has not been confirmed yet.

The display will also get an upgrade, with Apple using mini-LED panels with slim bezels. To reduce the bezel space further, Apple will reportedly also get rid of the “MacBook Pro” moniker from the bottom chin. The mini-LED panels should bring a noticeable improvement in brightness, color, contrast, and more, which should give the new MacBooks a significant edge over the competition.

The new design and mini-LED display won’t be the biggest highlight of the new MacBooks Pros, though. That will be the new M1x chip powering them. This new Apple Silicon will be based on the M1 chip found inside the Mac mini, 24-inch iMac, and 13-inch MacBook Pro. It will be a more powerful version that’s rumored to pack a 10-core CPU and up to 32-core GPU.

The M1 chip already introduced a major leap in performance and battery life last year. The M1X is expected to bring similar improvements to pro workflows, where the M1 chip fell short.

Check out our roundup of leaks to get an overview of what to expect from the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

macOS Monterey Public Release

Alongside the new MacBook Pros, Apple could also announce the final release date of macOS Monterey to the public at the event. The OS has been in beta testing since WWDC 2021, with Apple releasing ten beta builds so far.

AirPods 3?

Apple has been rumored to launch the AirPods 3 since at least the beginning of this year. Rumors first suggested a March launch for the new AirPods before claiming a late April and eventually a WWDC launch. None of those rumors materialized, though, with the latest leaks now indicating Apple could announce the AirPods 3 at its ‘Unleashed’ event.

The third-gen AirPods will feature an AirPods Pro-like design with better in-ear fit, longer battery life, and possible improvements to sound quality. Check out our roundup of the AirPods 3 leaks to get an idea of what to expect from them.

What are your expectations from Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event on October 18? Drop a comment and let us know!