WhatsApp for iPhone Is Rolling Out End-To-End Encrypted Backups for Beta Testers

It has been nearly a month since WhatsApp announced end-to-end encryption for backups. The new feature is finally arriving for select beta testers.

WABetaInfo has discovered version 2.211.200.14 of WhatsApp arrives with end-to-end encrypted backup. The secure feature will initially roll out for select beta users before releasing it to the general public. Currently, WhatsApp offers strong encryption for chats and media. Soon enough, the end-to-end encryption will be extended for backups, thus ensuring that no one can access the backup files except you. The best part is that even WhatsApp or any of the Facebook-owned companies will not be able to access your backups.

WhatsApp encryption feature for backups is already available for some iOS beta testers. You can check if your WhatsApp account is part of the beta tester group. Simply head over to WhatsApp Settings> Chats> Chat Backup> End-to-end Encrypted Backup.

WABetaInfo suggests disabling WhatsApp device backup. The device backup supported by iOS is not end-to-end encrypted. Open iPhone Settings> Your Name> iCloud> Manage Storage> Backup> Disable WhatsApp. Furthermore, next time you switch to a new iPhone, you must manually restore WhatsApp chat history.

WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption for backups will ensure that no one meddles with your backup. The messaging service encrypts the password using a 64-digit encryption key or an alphanumeric password. Make sure that you don’t forget the password. If this happens, your entire WhatsApp backup will be lost, and even the company will not help you.

Recently WhatsApp introduced multi-device support with the same account. The feature is now available to a large subset of beta testers. In other words, encrypted WhatsApp backups could soon be available for a broader set of testers.