WhatsApp for iPhone Could Soon Let You Pause and Resume Voice Recordings

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps. Despite adding a host of new features, users still prefer voice messages. The Facebook-owned company has added a new feature to voice messages that lets you pause and resume recording at a later stage.

WaBetaInfo reports that WhatsApp’s latest beta for iPhone arrives with a voice message overhaul. The messaging app now allows users to add content to an existing voice recording. Previously, WhatsApp users had to choose between deleting or sending voice messages. It is ideal as some of us might prefer to take a small pause before adding more content to the recording. In other words, you had to send a bunch of voice messages instead of a single one.

The team is working on a lot of new features and finally, WhatsApp is getting several improvements, in particular for voice messages. The latest news reports that WhatsApp is working on the possibility to pause voice messages while recording them, for a future update. This feature is very useful because it won’t force you to stop and record a new one.

The above demo video shows how the voice recording feature resumes recording after a pause. WhatsApp has now added a recording button that appears once you stop recording. This button lets you continue recording. The new voice recording feature will help WhatsApp users send voice notes seamlessly without worrying about spamming the recipient.

The new voice recording feature is currently in beta, and we cannot comment on the launch time frame. In some cases, beta features are axed altogether and never see the light of the day.