21.5-inch Intel iMac Discontinued by Apple

Apple continued selling the base 21.5-inch Intel-based iMac despite announcing the 24-inch M1 iMac earlier this year. The machine was aimed at educational institutions due to its low price. However, Apple has now discontinued selling the 21.5-inch iMac, with the 24-inch iMac and the 27-inch Intel iMac being the only offerings now.

You can still grab the 21.5-inch iMac from third-party retailers or Apple’s own refurbished store until stocks last, though the product has been removed from Apple’s online store. The company also confirmed the discontinuation of the 21.5-inch iMac to MacRumors. Available at $1,099, the 21.5-inch iMac was slightly cheaper than the 24-inch M1 iMac, which starts at $1,299. The former features a 2.3GHz Intel Core iOS 15 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. Other higher-end configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac were discontinued after Apple launched the 24-inch iMac.

With the 21.5-inch iMac discontinued, the 27-inch iMac, the high-end Mac mini, and the Mac Pro are the only Macs left in Apple’s lineup that continue to use an Intel-based chip. Apple is rumored to launch an M1 Pro/Max 27-inch iMac (Pro) in the first half of 2022 to replace the existing 27-inch iMac.

The 24-inch iMac offers much more value for money, so even if you were considering buying the 21.5-inch iMac, I’d strongly recommend you to upgrade to the M1 iMac.