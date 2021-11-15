How to Access Your Apple Music Replay 2021 Songs, Artists, Playlists, More

With the year coming to a close, Apple has once again released Apple Music Replay, its competitor to Spotify Wrapped. It provides allows Apple Music users with a collection of their most played songs, albums, and artists throughout the year. With 2021 drawing to a close, here’s how you can find your Apple Music Replay collection.

Unlike Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay curates a collection for you that is available and updated all year round. However, compared to Spotify, it is somewhat limited in scope and can’t even be accessed from the Apple Music app.

To find your Apple Music Replay 2021 year-in-review, open music.apple.com/replay and sign in with your Apple Music account. You can also see your Replay playlists under the Listen Now tab in Apple Music. Interestingly, Apple Music collates your music listening habits throughout the year, updated on a weekly basis. It can show you your total listening time for the year, a playlist of your top 100 songs from the year, your top artists, and your top albums. The Replay website also has an option to revisit your Replay playlists from previous years going back to 2015 when it launched, or the year you started using Apple Music.

If you want to share your Apple Music Replay statistics to social media, be warned that the process isn’t as simple as sharing your Spotify Wrapped. To share playlists (including Apple Music Replay playlists) from the Apple Music app to Instagram or Snapchat, tap on the three dots in the upper right-hand side corner, choose Share and then tap on your preferred app.

Do you prefer Apple Music Replay’s year-round tracking and playlist availability over Spotify Wrapped? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!