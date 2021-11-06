Don’t Miss Out on These Amazing Deals on AirPods Pro, iPad Pro, and MacBooks Ahead of Black Friday

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering some pretty hefty discounts on the AirPods Pro, M1 MacBooks, 2021 iPad Pro, and more. If you want to buy a new Apple product for your loved one this holiday season, definitely check out the deals below.

AirPods Pro

Amazon is already discounting the new AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case to $189.99, down from its original price of $249.99. That’s a $59.01 discount from the retail price of the wireless earbuds. Post this discount, the AirPods Pro is only about $15 more expensive than the AirPods 3. Given that the AirPods Pro pack ANC, they are a superior choice compared to the AirPods 3, and this deal makes them a no-brainer.

AirPods

Amazon is offering some hefty discounts on the 2nd gen. AirPods as well. The earbuds usually retail for $159.99, but you can get them for $114.99 after a $44.01 discount. If you are on a tight budget, you can’t really go wrong with the 2nd gen AirPods, especially at their discounted price.

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air is discounted by a sweet $100 on Amazon to $899 from $999. The 512GB variant also sees a similar $100 discount that brings its price down to $1,149. If you are a student or just want a new Mac for basic office work, you cannot go wrong with the M1 MacBook Air.

M1 MacBook Pro

The M1 13-inch MacBook Pro might look old in the run compared to the new 14-inch MacBook Pro. However, it still packs plenty of punch and is more than good enough for most general users out there. The machine usually retails for $1,299, but you can get it with a $199 discount on Amazon that brings its price down to $1,099. The variant with 512GB storage space sees a slightly lower $149 discount.

iPad Pro

Selected variants of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro are discounted by anywhere between $50 to $100. Considering that iPads are in short supply right now, this is a pretty sweet deal that you should not miss.

