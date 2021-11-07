AnyUnlock Allows You to Unlock iPhone Without Passcode

Whether you are a student, professional, or a normal consumer, you must be using a passcode on your iPhone. Most people opt for Touch ID or Face ID, but iOS does ask for a passcode to authenticate users in certain scenarios. But what if you forget the passcode? Here’s how you can easily unlock your iPhone without a passcode.

When you reboot your iPhone or when there are several failed attempts to unlock the phone, the system will ask for a passcode to verify your authenticity. After using Touch ID or Face ID for a long time, you might forget the original passcode on your phone.

We have also seen some users buying a second-hand iPhone from online sources, only to receive a device in locked condition. If the original owner isn’t replying to your messages, you might be left with an iPhone good for paperweight only.

First, we will use Apple’s Find My iPhone service to gain back the control without passcode, and then we will talk about a third-party app to get the job done.

Unlock iPhone Without Passcode Using Find My iPhone

As the name suggests, Find My iPhone allows you to find your iPhone using your Apple account. That’s not all. You can also reset the device if your iPhone is stolen. Using this method, you can quickly gain access to your iPhone without a passcode.

Follow the steps below to unlock iPhone without a passcode using the Find My iPhone service.

1. Go to the Find My iPhone website in your preferred browser.

2. Sign in using your Apple account credentials.

3. Click on All Devices at the top and select your iPhone from the list.

4. Select Erase iPhone, and a pop-up will appear to confirm your decision.

5. You might be required to enter your Apple ID password for further confirmation.

Find My iPhone will erase all the content on your iPhone and set it to factory settings. Now you can access your iPhone from scratch. You need to restore the backup from iCloud or PC/Mac, and you are good to go with your iPhone.

While the Find My iPhone function works like a charm, there are some shortcomings.

Find My iPhone Limitations

For Find My iPhone to erase the data, the iPhone must have a network connection. If your iPhone is on Airplane mode or doesn’t have an active network connection, Find My iPhone won’t work.

What if you forget to enable the Find My iPhone service in the first place? That way, you won’t be able to use Find My iPhone to erase the data, and you can’t unlock iPhone without a passcode.

As you may have observed, you need to log in to an Apple account and remember the Apple account password to erase data. That’s not possible when you get a second-hand iPhone from other sources as you won’t have your Apple ID logged in to your iPhone. Here is where a third-party solution called AnyUnlock jumps in.

Let’s learn more about the software.

What is AnyUnlock? And Why You Should Download It?

As the name suggests, AnyUnlock can be your perfect companion to unlock iPhone without a passcode. It’s fast, reliable, and gets the job done in three simple steps.

Also, none of the Find My iPhone limitations will hold you back from gaining access to iPhone. AnyUnlock will unlock your iPhone without a passcode even when you aren’t logged in with your Apple account.

The software supports all the iPhone models running iOS 7 or later versions. Are you ready to give it a try? Let us show you how to unlock iPhone without a passcode using AnyUnlock software.

Unlock iPhone Without Passcode with AnyUnlock

First, you need to download the AnyUnlock app using the link below. The software is available on both Windows and Mac.

➤ Download AnyUnlock

Upon successful AnyUnlock installation, follow the steps below.

1. Open AnyUnlock on your computer or Mac.

2. From the app home screen, select Unlock Screen Passcode.

3. Check the supported scenarios and click on the Start button at the top.

4. Check your iPhone model, installed the iOS version from the following menu. Hit Download at the bottom and download the firmware for your iPhone model.

5. After the successful download process, click on Unlock Now button.

You will get a confirmation message saying your iPhone passcode is removed successfully. Your iPhone is now ready to use from the scratch. You can check the detailed guide from AnyUnlock to clear any confusion.

You can also glance over the YouTube video below to unlock iPhone without a passcode.

Pricing

AnyUnlock is available for a yearly subscription at $49.99 for 1 PC or 1 Mac. If you are not a fan of subscriptions, you can go with a lifetime plan at $69.99. If you fail to unlock or remove a password with AnyUnlock, the company guarantees 100% money back in 60 days.

Apple Find My iPhone should get back access to your iPhone but if you are held back by Find My’s limitations, you can easily unlock iPhone with a passcode using AnyUnlock.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.