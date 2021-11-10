Apple Business Essentials Brings Device Management, Priority Support, and More to Small US Businesses

Apple today announced Apple Business Essentials, a new service targeted towards businesses for device management, 24/7 Apple support, iCloud storage, and more. The service is meant for businesses with up to 500 employees.

The service launches today in beta and will provide small businesses with complete device management control — from the initial setup to the deployment and onboard processing, device upgrades and repairs, and more.

“Small businesses are at the core of our economy, and we’re proud that Apple products play a role in helping these companies grow,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing. “Apple Business Essentials is designed to help streamline every step of employee device management within a small business — from setup, onboarding, and upgrading, to accessing fast service and prioritized support, all while keeping data backed up and secure, so companies can focus on running their business.”

Collections in Business Essentials will allow the IT department to configure apps and settings for each user on an individual level. This way, when an employee signs into a new device, all their settings like VPN and Wi-Fi passwords will be carried over as well. The service will also allow IT to enforce security settings like FileVault, Activation Lock, and more across the board.

Apple Business Essentials will provide businesses with a dedicated iCloud account for each user for work. This way, all business data is automatically backed up to iCloud, making it easy to migrate between devices.

Businesses can also gain access to 24/7 phone support, training for their IT staff, and up to two device repairs per plan every year. They will also get priority support, with Apple technicians providing on-site support in as little as four hours as a part of AppleCare+ for Business Essentials.

Businesses can customize Apple Business Essentials plans as per their requirement. Pricing starts from $2.99 per month, with support for three devices and up to 2TB of iCloud storage space per user.

Apple Business Essentials will be available in beta for free in the US starting today, with the final launch due in spring 2022. Businesses can sign up for the service here.