Apple Cuts Trade-In Prices for iPhones, Macs, and iPads in US

Apple has slashed trade-in prices for most iPhones, iPads, and Macs on its online store in the US. For instance, the trade-in value of the iPhone 12 Pro Max dropped more than 11 percent, from $790 to $700.

Here are the new trade-in prices:

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Was up to $790, is now $700.

iPhone 12 Pro: Was up to $640, is now $600.

Phone 12: Was up to $530, is now $450.

iPhone 12 mini: Was up to $400, is now $350.

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Was up to $500, is now $450.

iPhone X: Still unchanged at $200.

iPhone 8: Was up to $110, is now $100.

Apple’s trade-in program allows users to exchange their old devices for an Apple gift card or credit towards their next purchase at the Apple Store. The value of the device, however, depends on its condition. A damaged iPhone 12 Pro Max could get you way less than the maximum $700 listed. If your device is unsalvageable, Apple would be happy to take it off your hands and recycle it for free.

Meanwhile, the trade-in values of Macs and iPads have also dropped. Your Mac Pro could fetch you up to $2,720, while previously, you could get a maximum value of $3,240. Users will now get up to $550 for their iPads, down from a maximum price of $580. Apple Watch trade-in prices have stayed fixed at a maximum of $270.

Trade-ins are not limited to Apple products either. You could avail credit for your next Apple purchase by bringing in your Android devices such as Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy phones.