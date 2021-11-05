Apple Is Fixing macOS Monterey Bug That Bricked Intel Macs

Earlier this week, reports began pouring in that updating to macOS Monterey was bricking several older MacBooks and preventing them from turning on. Now, Apple claims it has found the issue at the root to be with the T2 security chip. It is also rolling out to fix to prevent more devices from getting bricked when they update to macOS Monterey in the future.

In a statement to Rene Ritchie (seemingly typed out on Apple Notes) seen below, Apple acknowledged the issue that allegedly affected “a very small number of users.”

Statement from Apple on macOS issues. Full text in alt description: pic.twitter.com/zmSIjoUT48 — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) November 5, 2021

Apple explained that to prevent the problem from recurring for other users, it has rolled out an updated version of bridgeOS firmware that runs on the T2 security chip in Intel-powered Macs. However, the new firmware released today will not solve the problem for users who already bricked their Macs. Apple advised users already impacted to contact Apple Support for assistance. Additionally, it said that the new T2 firmware is now included in the existing macOS updates.

Here’s a list of all the Macs that have a T2 chip on board:

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020)

iMac Pro

Mac Pro (2019)

Mac Pro (Rack, 2019)

Mac mini (2018)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

Were you one of the unfortunate ones who bricked their Mac or did you dodge a bullet by holding off on the lucrative macOS Monterey update? Do let us know in the comments section below!