Apple Offering Up to $200 Gift Card on Purchase of iPhone, Mac, and iPads for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Apple has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal ahead of the shopping season later this week. The company will be offering customers Apple Store gift cards of up to $200 in value depending on the product they purchase. The four-day annual ‘Apple Shopping Event’ will start from Friday, November 26, and last through Cyber Monday (November 29).

You will be eligible to receive a gift card from Apple if you place your order through the company’s online store, purchase a product from a physical Apple Store, or over the phone. Sadly, just like the last few years, Apple is not offering any gift card on purchase of any of its newer iPhones, Apple Watch, or Mac.

If you buy an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE, you’ll be eligible to receive a $50 Apple Gift Card. On purchasing the 2nd or 3rd gen AirPods, AirPods Pro, or the AirPods Max, Apple is bundling a gift card of up to $75. With an Apple Watch SE or Series 3, you’ll get a $50 gift card. You can also get up to a $50 gift card with selected accessories like the 2nd gen. Apple Pencil, 4-pack AirTag, Magic Keyboard, and more.

With the M1 MacBook Air/Pro and Mac mini, you can get a $100 gift card. There’s a similar offer for the new M1 iPad Pro.

Surprisingly, Apple is offering a $200 gift card on purchasing the Intel-based 27-inch iMac, which is twice that of what you get with other Macs. This is likely a move from the company to clear its inventory ahead of the rumored 27-inch Apple Silicon iMac refresh next year.

The Apple Store gift card can be used for purchasing other Apple products or accessories, apps, games, iCloud subscription, and more.

➤ Apple Shopping Event