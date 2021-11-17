Apple on Hiring Spree in India Ahead of First Retail Store Launch

India is dotted with Apple franchise stores, but the brand doesn’t have a dedicated retail store yet. It was supposed to launch one this year, but plans were temporarily shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Apple has accelerated its hiring efforts for retail store employees in India.

According to a LinkedIn post from Apple’s head of recruiting in India, Renu Sevanthi, the Cupertino giant is hiring employees for its retail stores in India.

The post read: “Today marks one of the major milestones in creating History for Apple Retail in India. We are now LIVE and we are bringing our very 1st 2 stores to India in Mumbai & Delhi! A job at Apple is unlike any other you’ve had. You’ll be challenged. You’ll be inspired. And you’ll be proud. Because whatever your job is here, you’ll be part of something big and extraordinary. So if you’re someone who’s passionate about delivering exemplary experiences and enriching lives, this is the place for you. You can now apply to our store roles through the Careers website.”

According to the company’s careers page, there are 13+ positions available in “various locations within India.” Vacancies include technical specialists, store leaders, specialists, senior managers, operations experts, managers, genius, and more.

Apple has seen tremendous growth in India in recent years, and the online store has been an enormous success as well. The iPhone maker doubled its market share in the country this year—a remarkable feat for a luxury brand in India’s price-sensitive market.

Apple will start with two stores, one each in Mumbai and Delhi. However, the company hasn’t said when the stores would be open, but we expect operations to commence sometime next year.

You can check out Apple’s listed vacancies in India here.