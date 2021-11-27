Apple Became the Largest Smartphone Brand in China in October Again After Six Years

Apple managed to beat Chinese smartphone makers and became the number one smartphone OEM in China in October 2021, according to market research firm Counterpoint. This was thanks to a strong showing from the iPhone 13 series that helped drive sales up 46 percent month-on-month in October.

Apple’s impressive performance came despite the Chinese smartphone market growing by a paltry 2 percent during the month. The report adds that many consumers were holding off their purchases in anticipation of China’s Singles Day sales held in November. Though Chinese OEMs suffered, Apple emerged the leader in October sales. iPhone performed astoundingly well during Singles Day sales as well, with Apple reportedly selling $15.64 million worth of iPhones in just two seconds.

[Source: Counterpoint Research Monthly Market Pulse]

Apple managed to reclaim the top spot in China after almost six years — it was last the market leader in December 2015.

Counterpoint Research director Tarun Pathak noted:

“Apple, with its strong brand equity, is gaining the maximum from the gap left by Huawei in the premium segment. Apple could have gained more if it were not for the shortages, especially for the Pro versions. But still, Apple is managing its supply chain better than other OEMs.”

Despite the chip shortages and the effects of the pandemic, the rising iPhone sales in China is a positive sign for the company. Chinese customers appear to be seeking premium smartphones, and Apple has replaced Huawei in that space.

