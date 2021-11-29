Apple Launches MacBook Upgrade Program for Small Businesses

Apple today announced a new Mac Upgrade Program aimed at small businesses that will allow them to deploy Macs to their employees for as low as $30/month.

As a part of the upgrade program, Apple business partners will be able to deploy the 13-inch MacBook Pro/Air and the 14/16-inch MacBook Pro to their employees for as low as 3 percent of their retail price per month, which starts from $30/month.

The program has been launched in association with CIT as the financing partner. The M1 MacBook Air/Pro will set businesses back by $30 and $30 monthly, respectively, while the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will cost $60 to $75 every month. These prices are before taxes, though. Apple will not offer any desktop Macs as a part of the program.

Small businesses will have to apply for the program and can only join it pending Apple’s approval. This new program from Apple is similar to its iPhone Upgrade Program, where customers pay a monthly fee for the iPhone instead of purchasing it outright. There’s no such upgrade program for the Macs, though.

As a part of the program, businesses will have the option to upgrade to a new model if a new Mac comes out within three months.

The program is only available in the US for now. Other details are scarce as Apple is yet to announce it officially.