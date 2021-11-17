Apple Releases Firmware Updates for AirPods Pro and AirPods 3

Apple has released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3. The new AirPods Pro firmware carries the build number 4A402, while the AirPods 3 firmware gets bumped to 4B66 from 4B61.

Apple does not provide any change-log for what’s new in the AirPods firmware release, so it is difficult to ascertain what changes the latest builds bring.

Currently, there’s no way of manually updating AirPods’ firmware. Any new firmware is downloaded and installed on AirPods automatically without user intervention. To check the firmware version on your AirPods Pro, do the following:

Connect AirPods Pro to your iOS device. Open the Settings app on your iOS device. Go to General > About > AirPods Pro Firmware Version should be listed there.

Ideally, AirPods get updated overnight when the user is not using them. However, you can try the following procedure for updating your AirPods Pro to the latest firmware.

1. Keep the AirPods Pro in their case. 2. Connect the case to the charger and start charging them. 3. The AirPods Pro should be connected to your iOS device. 4. Your iOS device should be connected to the internet.

Have you received the new firmware on your AirPods? If yes, have you noticed any changes? Do let us know in the comments section below.