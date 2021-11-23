Apple Reportedly Teaming Up with Third-Party for Self Service Repair Program

Last week, Apple announced the Self Service Repair program which will make Apple parts, tools, and manuals available to customers. This would, in turn, help individuals complete their own repairs. Initially, the program will be available to customers in the US starting early 2022 and then expand to other countries. Now, an internal memo procured by MacRumors suggests that the iPhone maker will team up with an undisclosed third-party to operate the repair parts store.

Though the memo didn’t list an official reason behind the decision to onboard a third-party parts provider, MacRumors noted that logistics could be the reason behind the move. In fact, Apple uses a similar system for Apple Authorized Service Providers.

Additionally, the memo also said that the repair manuals will be available via the Apple Support website, which doesn’t come as a surprise since it is also where the company lists repair and troubleshooting details.

Apple’s Self Service Repair program announced last week will be initially limited to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 for now. The scheme will be rolled out in phases, with support for more devices being added over time.

Furthermore, the iPhone maker had also said that the program will initially focus on the most commonly repaired parts like the battery, display, and camera. It will add the components required for other repairs later next year.

Would you try to repair your own iPhone? Or would you rather leave it to the professionals? Let us know in the comments.