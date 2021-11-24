Apple’s ‘Saving Simon’ Holiday Ad Is Shot Entirely on iPhone 13 Pro

Today, Apple released its annual holiday ad for the year. The three-minute-long video titled “Saving Simon” was shot entirely on an iPhone 13 Pro. Here are some interesting bits about it.

Apple’s latest advertisement was directed by Oscar-nominated father-son duo Jason Reitman and Ivan Reitman. It shows a little girl saving a snowman she made (Simon) from being destroyed by other children. She puts it in the freezer, and as the year wears on, she develops an attachment with the snowman. When winter arrives, the child places the snowman back outdoors, conveying Apple’s theme—”The ones we waited all year to be with.” The background score is “You and I” by singer-songwriter Valerie June. Apple hasn’t provided additional details about the production of this year’s holiday ad. However, the company could have used other equipment such as a gimbal, rig, external flash, etc., to supplement the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple’s annual holiday season ad has become a tradition of sorts now, just like Apple Music Replay and other year-and roundups. However, unlike others, the iPhone maker usually delivers an emotional or clever advertisement. This year’s ad film capitalizes on the continued popularity of Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign.

It is interesting to watch Apple flex its flagship phone’s camera prowess for one of its most important ads of the year. If you have three minutes to spare, we suggest you look at the video below and let us know what you think of it in the comments section!