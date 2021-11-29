Apple Still Working on AirPower-Like Multi-Device Charger

The AirPower wireless charger from Apple might not have seen the light of the day, but the company has not given up on its multi-device wireless charger ambitions. A new Bloomberg report details that Apple continues on a new multi-device charger alongside short and long-distance charging technologies.

Apple does sell the MagSafe Duo that can wirelessly charge both the Apple Watch and iPhone, but it is just two separate wireless chargers joined together. This is unlike the ill-fated AirPower that could have made it possible to charge up to three devices (iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods) simultaneously, without requiring any specific placement from the users.

Additionally, the report states that Apple is working on other wireless charging technologies that work over short and long distances. No such wireless charging technology currently exists, and if Apple is successful, it could pave the way for a true “wireless” charging experience. Some Android OEMs have demoed a similar technology, but it’s still in the development phase.

Gurman also believes that Apple is working on reverse charging capabilities for its devices. He envisions Apple allowing the iPad to charge the iPhone, which in turn could charge the AirPods. Reverse charging is a common feature in Android smartphones, but it is something that Apple has not added to iPhones and iPads yet despite years of rumors.

Given the public failure of Apple to launch the AirPower, it remains to be seen what the company does with its next multi-device charger.