Apple Will Accept App Store Submissions During Holiday Season This Year

Today, for the first time, Apple announced that the App Store would continue to welcome submissions for review from developers during the upcoming holiday season. This is the first time that Apple is accepting submissions during this time of the year.

However, the company noted that its review process could take longer from November 24 to November 28 and from December 23 to December 27. Despite the delay in approvals, this will ensure that developers can push at least bug-fixing updates for their apps and ensure that users receive a smooth user experience.

“This year, we’re pleased to continue accepting submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays. Make sure your apps are up to date and ready for the busiest season on the App Store. Due to the anticipated high volume, plan to send time-sensitive submissions early. Please note that reviews may take longer to complete from November 24 to 28 and December 23 to 27.”

Earlier, Apple was averse to accepting App Store Review submissions during the holiday season. The company has also extended the return window until January 8 for certain products purchased between November 1 and December 25. We wonder what triggered the change of heart this year. Drop any ideas you may have in the comment below.