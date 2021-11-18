Apple’s $100M Settlement with App Developers Heading for Final Approval

Apple agreed to a $100 million payout, back in August, to settle the class-action lawsuit filed by US App Store developers. On Tuesday, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement.

The settlement would involve the creation of a $100 million “Small Developer Assistance Fund” to pay out sums ranging from a minimum of $250 to a maximum of $30,000. Developers earning $1 million or less through the US App Store between June 4, 2015 and April 26, 2021 will be eligible for the payout. How much they get will depend on the number of people that will submit approved claims. Leftover funds, if any, would go to the Girls Who Code non-profit organization.

App developers will be given the option to sign up for alerts when the settlement receives final approval. A website has also been created for it, but it isn’t live yet. It could most likely be operational once the settlement gets final approval.

Additionally, the settlement will allow developers to reach out to customers through email and other modes of communication to inform them of alternative payment methods outside of the App Store. Apple will also try to make the app review system more transparent by publishing an annual transparency report about the App Store. Furthermore, the tech company will update its App Review website to help developers understand the appeal process better. It will also let developers appeal against the rejection of their apps based on unfair treatment.

Previously, the tech firm offered developers less than 100 options for price points in the App Store. As per the agreement, the company will now offer them more flexibility by increasing the number of price points to over 500.

Apple has found itself embroiled in various lawsuits recently. The high-profile legal battle between Epic Games and Apple saw the latter emerge as the overall winner. However, it suffered a small “loss” with the judge ruling that the iPhone maker will have to allow for alternative payment links for apps.

Do you think Apple’s settlement is a substantial peace-offering to app developers? Let us know in the comments.