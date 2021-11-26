Apple’s AR Headset to Feature M1 Mac-Level Computing Power

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a new investor note, has provided more details about the company’s upcoming AR headset. The analyst says the AR headset will have the same level of computing power as the Mac, which will differentiate Apple’s headset from the competition.

The processor inside the AR headset will be similar to the M1 chip that Apple first debuted inside its Macs last year. This will be paired with a low power co-processor that will manage the sensor-related aspects of the devices.

Kuo further adds that the AR headset will be able to operate independently without being tethered to a Mac or iPhone and that it will support a range of applications. The headset will also feature a pair of 4K Micro OLED displays and support VR experiences thanks to the powerful chip inside it.

Apple’s AR headset requires a separate processor as the computing power of the sensor is significantly higher than that of the iPhone. For example, the AR headset requires at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services to users. In comparison, an iPhone requires up to 3 optical modules running simultaneously and does not require continuous computing.

Apple’s AR headset is rumored to launch in the second half of 2022 or early 2023. It is easily one of the most anticipated products from the company. It remains to be seen how Apple will leverage its chip expertise to differentiate itself from the competition.