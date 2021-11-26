Best AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max Deals for Black Friday 2021

Apple’s AirPods are frequently discounted nowadays, but Black Friday is the perfect time to buy them since almost all retailers have dropped them to record low prices. The AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, AirPods 2, and even the AirPods Max are all available at hefty discounts that are definitely worth checking out. Find out the best AirPods and AirPods Pro deals for Black Friday 2021 below.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro offer excellent sound quality, dynamic head tracking, and ANC. At $249, they are on the expensive side, but for Black Friday, you can get them for as low as $170 — a $79 discount from their retail price. Amazon temporarily discounts them to as low as $159, but you will have to keep checking the listing periodically.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

You can also get the AirPods Pro from B&H at a $50 discount for $199.

➤ Deal

AirPods 3

The recently launched AirPods 3 are already down to their lowest-ever price on Amazon for Black Friday. The earbuds retail for $179, but for Black Friday, Amazon has discounted them to a new low of $149.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods 2

The 2nd gen AirPods are also discounted to their lowest-ever price for Black Friday. You can grab the wireless earbuds for just $100 on Amazon, down from their retail price of $159. That’s a massive $59 discount, and you are unlikely to find a better deal on them. If you are on a tight budget, you cannot go wrong with the AirPods 2, especially at this price point.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods Max

At $549, the AirPods Max are expensive. If you have been eyeing them for a while, you can grab them on Amazon for as low as $479 after a $70 discount.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

B&H is also offering a similar $70 discount on the AirPods Max.

➤ Deal

Found any other deal on the AirPods, AirPods Pro, or the AirPods Max for Black Friday? Drop a comment and share them with our readers!