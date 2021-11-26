The Best Apple Black Friday 2021 Deals

Black Friday is arguably the best time to buy an Apple product since most retailers offer heavy discounts. So, if you are looking to buy an Apple product, check out this roundup of the best Black Friday deals from the major retailers.

We have already detailed all the available Black Friday deals for iPhones, Macs, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watch in individual posts. In this post, we will only be highlighting the choicest deals for each Apple product where you have the most significant savings.

Best Black Friday Deals on iPhone

iPhone 13

If you’re in the market for Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone 13, you will be excited to know that you can get up to $1,000 off on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max from AT&T and Verizon. The terms of the offer vary slightly, but you will have to trade in an eligible device to get your new iPhone 13, effectively for free.

iPhone 12

T-Mobile offers up to $730 off if you trade in your device and buy the iPhone 12. Additionally, you can avail of a buy one get one (BOGO) deal from Verizon.

Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7

You can get the new 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) for $480 on Amazon. You can also take advantage of the installment options on offer. You can also check out the other Apple Watch discounts for Black Friday.

➤ Deal

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 (Product) RED is available for a $50 discount on Amazon. You can snag this deal for just $349.

➤ Deal

Apple Watch SE

You can grab the Apple Watch SE for $60 off on Amazon and Best Buy. The latter throws in a six-month Apple Fitness+ subscription for free, making it a better deal. You can also get $200 off if you trade in an old Apple Watch in working condition. It also offers an extended return window that’s open until January 16 if you purchase before January 2.

➤ Deal

Best Black Friday Deals on Mac

M1 Mac mini

B&H has the widest selection of Mac mini deals on offer, and you could get the new M1 Mac mini (16GB RAM/512GB SSD) for a $150 discount. There are other Black Friday discounts on Macs that could interest you.

➤ Deal

M1 MacBook Air

You can get up to $150 off on the new M1 MacBook Air on Amazon. The $999 sticker price is reduced to $849 for Black Friday. You can also snag the 512GB M1 MacBook Air for $1,099 — a $150 discount on its retail price.

➤ Deal

M1 MacBook Pro

For Black Friday this year, Amazon has discounted the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro by $199. This has brought it down to its lowest-ever price of $1,099. The 512GB model of the device has also been discounted by $200.

➤ Deal

M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro

The new M1 Pro MacBook Pro is available on B&H for a slight discount of $50, bringing its price down to $1,949 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

➤ Deal

Best Black Friday Deals on iPad

M1 iPad Pro

This year, Amazon is offering the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB) for a $251 discount, making the effective price just $1,648.

However, if you don’t mind a lesser discount for some bundle offers, you could get the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB) from B&H for $1,599 — a $200 discount. Available bundles include heavily discounted Microsoft 365 subscriptions for $45 and a Polsen MO-CPL2 lavalier microphone bundle for $40.

There are a host of other discounted variants. We urge you to check out our detailed post on the Best Black Friday deals for the iPad Pro.

➤ [Amazon] Deal | [B&H] Deal

iPad Air

The 2020 10.9-inch iPad Air is available for a small but lucrative discount of $50, bringing its price down to just $699 on Amazon.

➤ Deal

Best Black Friday Deals on AirPods

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro offers excellent sound quality, dynamic head tracking, and ANC. You can pick it up from Amazon for as low as $170 0151 a $79 discount on the sticker price. There are a few other Black Friday discounts on various AirPods models.

➤ Deal

AirPods 3

The newly launched AirPods 3 are also discounted on Amazon to their lowest-yet price of $149, as opposed to their regular retail price of $179.

➤ Deal

AirPods Max

Both B&H and Amazon are offering the same $70 discount on the AirPods Max, bringing the price down to $479. They are expensive headphones but the Black Friday discount could help matters.

➤ Deal

AirPods 2

If you’re on a tight budget and want the convenience of truly wireless earphones, the AirPods 2 are at their lowest ever price of $159 on Amazon. That’s a huge $50 discount and it is unlikely you will see such a good deal elsewhere.

➤ Deal

Which Apple deal are you picking up today? Let us know in the comments section below!