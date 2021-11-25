Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Black Friday is here, meaning it’s time to pick up some gifts for your loved ones at a discount.

If you plan to buy a new Apple Watch for yourself or your family, check out the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals from various retailers.

Depending on which carrier you want to buy your iPhone from, you could avail of rebates of up to $3300 in some cases. Some carriers are also offering attractive discounts if you trade in an old device or buy any two Apple Watch models.

Best Deals on Apple Watch Series 7

Verizon

Trade-in your old device within 30 days to get $200 credit over 24 or 30 months when you purchase a new Apple Watch Series 7 from Verizon. The offer is available on both new lines and upgrades of the existing lines.

Additionally, you can buy one Apple Watch Series 7 at the listed price and get the second one for a $250 discount. Both purchases must use the 24 or 30-month payment plans and $250 will be delivered in promo credit over the next 24 or 30 months. This offer is unavailable if you pay the wearable’s full retail price upfront.

AT&T

The carrier is offering a $330 discount if you buy any two Apple Watches, and they don’t have to be the same model or version. So, for instance, you could buy an Apple Watch Series 7 and an Apple Watch SE together and avail of the offer.

To claim this offer, you will have to use an installment plan for both watches. The plans require zero upfront payment and include taxes as well as the $30 activation or upgrade fee. You must also add at least one new line and activate a postpaid service for each device. Both installment plans require zero upfront payment.

The $330 benefits will be delivered as bill credits towards the second Apple Watch that you buy.

This is a great deal if you’re buying for a couple or have multiple people to gift this holiday season.

T-Mobile

Here, you can get $200 off when you buy two Apple Watches with two new lines on a monthly payment plan ($20.84 for 24 months) or an Apple Standalone plan. Do note that taxes are not included in the price.

You will receive $200 back via 24 monthly bill credits.

Amazon

On Amazon, you can get the 41mm GPS + Cellular variant finished in a Blue Aluminum Case with the Abyss Blue Sport Band for $480.

Best Buy

If you have an old Apple Watch in working condition, you could trade it in at Best Buy between October 8 to December 5 to get up to $200 in the form of a Best Buy Gift Card.

If you buy a new Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS model) that sports a starting price of $399 at Best Buy, you’ll get a six-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ for free. Open-box options for the Apple Watch Series 7 start at $359.

Additionally, purchases made anytime before January 2 can enjoy an extended return window that’s open until January 16.

Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch Series 6

Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band – Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS) Nike Space Gray Aluminum Case with Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band – Deal ($479)

Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch SE

Verizon

Like the Apple Watch Series 7, trade-in your old device within 30 days to get $200 credit over 24 or 30 months when you purchase a new Apple Watch SE. The offer is available on both new lines and upgrades of the existing lines.

Additionally, there is another offer to buy one and get the second at $250 off. Both purchases must use the 24 or 30-month payment plans and $250 will be delivered in promo credit over 24 or 30 months. This plan is unavailable if you pay the full retail price upfront.

AT&T

Just like we mentioned for the Apple Watch Series 7, you can purchase any two Apple Watch models on installment plans with zero upfront payment and get a $330 benefit as bill credits for the second watch. The installment plans include the $30 activation or upgrade fee. You must add at least one new line and activate a postpaid service for each device to avail of this offer.

T-Mobile

For the 40mm Wi-Fi and Cellular model, the deal price is $330 (taxes extra). However, the effective price becomes $99 if you add a new line and buy on a monthly payment plan. You will get 24 monthly bill credits totaling $231.

Likewise, the 44mm can be purchased for $360 (taxes extra), but the effective price becomes $149 if you add a new line and buy on a monthly payment plan. You will get 24 monthly bill credits totaling $211.

Amazon

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS) Space Grey Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Deal

Best Buy

You can get your hands on a new 40mm Apple Watch SE For just $219, a $60 discount on the $279 price tag. You also get six months of Apple Fitness+ for free.

If you have an old Apple Watch in working condition, you could trade it in at Best Buy between October 8 to December 5 to get up to $200 in the form of a Best Buy Gift Card.

Open-box options start at $170. If you purchase anytime before January 2, you” have an extended return window that’s open until January 16.

