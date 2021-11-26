Best Black Friday 2021 Deals on iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad

With iPads getting more powerful with the transition to Apple Silicon, they now make a strong case for themselves as an ideal laptop replacement. So, if you have been planning on buying an iPad or gifting it to someone this holiday season, check out the best Black Friday deals on iPad from e-commerce majors Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video. The large screen also makes the iPad an excellent device for content consumption.

Best Black Friday Deals on iPad Pro

B&H

B&H tends to offer some amazing discounts on Apple products, and this Black Friday is no different. The retailer is offering discounts of up to $150 on various M1 iPad Pros. This year, the brand is offering Microsoft 365 Personal 12-month subscriptions for $45 after applying a $25 discount if you buy it with an iPad Pro. Another option is to bundle the Polsen MO-CPL2 lavalier microphone bundle with your iPad to get it for just $40 and save $20 on it.

Additionally, an advantage of buying from B&H is that you can save on sales tax if you have its Payboo card. Whatever amount you pay for sales tax will be credited to your account. So, even if you get a deal like B&H on other retailers such as Amazon, the former will still be a better deal.

2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,099 – Deal ($100 off)

($100 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,249 – Deal ($150 off)

($150 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

($100 off) 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $949 – Deal ($150 off)

($150 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,599 – Deal ($200 off)

($200 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,449 – Deal ($150 off)

($150 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Silver for $1,849 – Deal ($150 off)

($150 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $1,229 – Deal ($70 off)

($70 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Space Gray for $2,249 – Deal ($150 off)

Amazon

Amazon is offering up to $251 off on M1 iPad Pro this holiday season. Check out the discounts below:

2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Silver for $749 – Deal ($50 off)

($50 off) 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $799 – Deal ($50 off)

($50 off) 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $979 – Deal ($120 off)

($120 off) 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,399 – Deal ($100 off)

($100 off) 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,648 – Deal ($251 off)

($251 off) 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $899 – Deal ($100 off)

($100 off) 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,049 – Deal ($50 off)

($50 off) 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Silver for $1,999 – Deal ($100 off)

($100 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

($100 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,099 – Deal ($100 off)

($100 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,249 – Deal ($100 off)

($100 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,649 – Deal ($150 off)

($150 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $2,049 – Deal ($150 off)

($150 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

($100 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,299 – Deal ($100 off)

($100 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,449 – Deal ($150 off)

($150 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Silver for $1,849 – Deal ($150 off)

($150 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Silver for $2,249 – Deal ($150 off)

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to $150 off on the iPad Pro. If you buy an iPad Pro before January 2, you can enjoy an extended return window that remains open until January 16.

Additionally, you can get one of these bundles below (if you are a new subscriber):

Free Apple Music for six months Free Apple News+ (Digital) for six months Free Apple TV+ for three months

Check out these Black Friday discounts from Best Buy:

2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $749 – Deal ($50 off)

($50 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

($100 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,099 – Deal ($100 off)

($100 off) 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $849 – Deal ($50 off)

($50 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,249 – Deal ($150 off)

($150 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,649 – Deal ($150 off)

($150 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $2,049 – Deal ($150 off)

Best Black Friday Deals on iPad Air

B&H

The retailer has discounted only one model of the iPad Air, but it is worth checking out if you just want a tablet for surfing the internet and watching videos:

2020 10.9-inch 4th generation iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB), Space Gray for $579 – Deal ($20 off)

Amazon

Unlike other retailers, Amazon chose to discount one variant of the iPad Air this holiday season. Grab it before its gone:

2020 10.9-inch 4th generation iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $699 – Deal ($50 off)

($50 off) 2020 10.9-inch 4th generation iPad Air (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Silver for $829 – Deal ($50 off)

Best Buy

The retailer is not offering any discounts on the vanilla iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini this holiday season. However, if you don’t mind buying one at full price before January 2, you can still take advantage of the extended return window and the bundle subscriptions that are being offered with the iPad Pro.

