Black Friday is the perfect time to buy a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, as almost all major retailers offer heavy discounts on them. Apple products are always a hot item among consumers, and they are in heavy demand during the Black Friday weekend as well. If you want to buy a new MacBook Pro/Air for Black Friday, check out the deals you should not miss.

Below we have collated the best deals on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini from various retailers that are worth checking out.

M1 Mac mini

The M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is discounted by $149 on Amazon. Post the discount, you can get the machine for just $749 — a steal deal.

B&H has deals on more configurations of the M1 Mac mini. You can get the 16GB RAM variant with a 512GB SSD for $949 post a $150 discount.

M1 MacBook Air

The deals on the M1 MacBook Air for Black Friday make it an irresistible offer. The machine retails for $999, but on Amazon, you can get it for $849 — a discount of $150 off its retail price. The 512GB M1 MacBook Air also sees a similar $149 discount and can be purchased for $1,099.

B&H is also offering some pretty good deals on the MacBook Air.

M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage for $899 ($100 off) – Deal

M1 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM, 256GB storage for $1,069 ($130 off) – Deal

M1 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage for $1,299 ($100 off) – Deal

M1 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM, 1TB storage for $1,549 ($100 off) – Deal

M1 MacBook Pro

The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro has been discounted to its lowest-ever price on Amazon for Black Friday. We have frequently seen the machine discounted by $100-$150, but for Black Friday, Amazon has discounted it by $199. This means you can get the 2020 M1 MacBook Pro for $1,099 instead of its retail price of $1,299. There’s a similar $200 discount available on the 512GB storage variant of the device.

B&H deals on the M1 MacBook Pro are pretty decent and worth checking out as well:

M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $1,199 ($100 off) – Deal

M1 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,549 ($150 off) – Deal

If you are on a tight budget, you can get the Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro with 2x USB-C ports, 8th gen Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $999 post a $300 discount. However, I’d strongly recommend buying the M1 MacBook Air instead unless you have a specific requirement for an Intel-based Mac.

M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro

The M1 Pro 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro discounts are not as tempting as what you get on the other M1 models. Nonetheless, Black Friday is still a good time to pick one of these machines at a slight discount. Below are all the deals on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro on Amazon and B&H:

14-inch MacBook Pro with 8-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $1,949 ($50 off) – Deal

14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage for $2,449 ($50 off) – Deal

Found any other Black Friday deal on Macs that’s worth mentioning? Drop a comment and let our readers know about it.

