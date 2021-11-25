Best Deals on Mac Apps for Black Friday 2021

With Apple’s excellent M-series CPU, the 2021 Mac lineup is more interesting than ever. If you are planning to get one during the Black Friday deal or already have one, you might want to power up your Mac experience with third-party apps and services. Since it’s Black Friday week, now is the right time to shop some of the best Mac apps at a discounted price.

Best Black Friday 2021 Deals on Mac Apps

Selected apps from the list below are popular among the Mac community. They rarely go on sale. If you have been eyeing to buy them, don’t skip this time around thinking they will again go on sale at a later date.

CleanMyMac X

CleanMyMac X is one of the best apps to keep your Mac junk-free. Over time, your Mac collects cache and other bogus files in the background. You can remove everything and get back your precious space with one click.

Usually priced at $39.95, you can grab a lifetime license for only $27.96.

Adobe Creative Cloud

This must-have for professionals out there. Instead of paying for every Adobe app, you can opt for the ultimate Adobe bundle and access apps on all platforms. The Adobe Creative Cloud costs $52.99 per month.

As a Black Friday deal, you can save a handsome 40% at $29.99 per month.

Affinity Suite of Apps

Affinity is the best Adobe alternative out there. If you are not a fan of subscriptions and want a one-time payment solution for creative apps, you can’t go wrong with Affinity’s suite of apps.

All Affinity apps such as Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and Affinity Publishers are up for grabs at a 30% discount from the original price ($54.99 > $37.99).

The Ultimate Mac App Bundle

12 Mac apps have teamed up to deliver the ultimate bundle for only $75, saving a huge $275 on an original $350 price.

Here are the apps from the bundle.

Aeon Timeline 3

BetterZip 5

DaisyDisk

Unclutter

Path Finder 10

Permute 3

Squash 3

Unite 4

Default Folder X

TextSoap 9

TextSniper

uBar 4

Parallels Desktop 17

During the Black Friday sale, a new Parallels Desktop 16 home license now costs $63.99, down from the usual $79.99. Current owners can upgrade to the latest version for $39.99 (typically $49.99). The company also takes 20% off Pro and Business editions of the virtualization software.

Pixelmator Pro

While Adobe Photoshop, Affinity Photos, and Lightroom are industry standards, they do come with a steep learning curve. Here comes another capable alternative that’s built specifically for the Mac platform – Pixelmator Pro.

The company recently introduced a magic eraser, has excellent UI, comes with tons of editing features, and the pricing structure is one-time payment instead of monthly subscriptions.

During the Black Friday deal, Pixelmator Pro is priced at $19.99 instead of the regular $39.99 tag.

PDF Expert

If you deal with lots of PDFs, you can’t go wrong with this one. PDF Expert – a native cross-platform PDF editor should top your Black Friday wishlist if you have been planning to get a PDF editor for Mac.

You can read, annotate, edit PDFs, change text, images, and fill forms with built-in tools. Planning to sign a document? Use the default signature tool and add your signature.

Readdle (parent company of PDF Expert) is offering up to 50% discount to PDF Expert app.

Paprika Recipe Manager 3

As the name suggests, Paprika Recipe Manager organizes your recipes, creates grocery lists, allows you to plan your meals, and download recipes from your favorite websites. Everything gets synced to all your devices.

The app also offers an option to import data from existing apps such as MacGourmet, YummySoup!, MasterCook & Living Cookbook.

As a part of the Thanksgiving and Black Friday deal, you can get the software for $14.99 instead of the regular $29.99 price.

Cloud Outliner Pro

Optimized for M1 Macs, Outlines are interactive and highly customizable notes that organize your plans, projects, and ideas in a clear way. Cloud Outliner enables you to create and share outlines between your Mac, iOS devices, and Evernote account.

Cloud Outliner Pro used to one-time payment at $10. This Black Friday, you can grab the software for only $4 (60% off).

KeepNotes for Google Keep

While Google Keep is available from the web, nothing beats a native Google Keep app on Mac. KeepNotes is a third-party Google Keep client for Mac. You can use widgets, add a quick entry from the menu bar, create notes from the clipboard, and use keyboard shortcuts to create new Google Keep entries on the go.

The developer is offering a 55% discount on the regular $10 price. Grab the deal from the link below.

MaxSnap – Window Manager for Mac

Are you getting jealous of Windows 11’s built-in snap windows feature? Using a third-party app called MaxSnap, you can get the same results on macOS as well.

This is useful when you are dealing with multiple apps on Mac on a big screen. The software is 50% off this Black Friday for only $5.

What are you waiting for? While the default Apple apps are good enough, these apps help you take the Mac experience to the next level. Which apps did you end up purchasing for your Mac? Share your shopping list in the comments below.

